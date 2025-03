GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Trump addresses Congress

1. Donald Trump declared that “America is back” last night in his first address to Congress since returning to power, touting his radical policies in the face of raucous Democratic hostility.

Martin visits UK

2. Later today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and a delegation of Irish ministers will travel to the United Kingdom for a new summit between the two countries.

Dungannon crash

3. An 18-year-old man has died following a collision in Dungannon, Co Tyrone last night.

Airbnb clamp-down

4. The Government is unlikely to introduce a long-promised register of short-term letting properties until summer 2026.

Brisbane cyclone

5. A rare tropical cyclone has veered towards Australia’s densely populated eastern coast this morning, sparking emergency warnings and evacuations.

Oakwood closure

6. Oakwood theme park, the largest theme park in Wales which is popular with Irish tourists, has closed with immediate effect.

Irish DOGE rejected

7. The Government is set to counter a motion tabled by Independent Ireland requesting that a public-spending oversight body be established to audit and identify areas of waste.

Rent-a-room scheme

8. A two-year extension has been announced to a tax scheme allowing social protection recipients to rent out a room in their home to private tenants.