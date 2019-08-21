This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 8:02 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ATM THEFTS Three more men have been arrested and a quantity of cash has been recovered by gardaí investigating an attempted ATM robbery in Cavan last week.

2. #SEX ABUSE Disgraced Australian Cardinal George Pell has lost an appeal against child sex abuse convictions at a Melbourne cathedral in the 1990s.

3. #GREENLAND Donald Trump has postponed a planned meeting with Denmark’s prime minister because the country told the United States that Greenland is not for sale.

4. #DISSIDENT ATTACK Gardaí and the PSNI believe a handful of dissidents could have carried out Monday’s bomb attack in Fermanagh.

5. #BEEF PRICES Talks between farmers’ groups and Meat Industry Ireland to resolve a dispute over beef prices have finished with a document that has been accepted by all sides.

6. #BREXIT UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet German premier Angela Merkel in Berlin today as he begins a series of talks with European leaders on Brexit.

7. #MEASLES Concerns have been raised about the possibility that Ireland could lose its measles-free status following a recent spike in cases of the virus here.

8.  #PSC CONTROVERSY Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe was briefed on the findings of a new report into the Public Services Card last year, The Irish Examiner has reported.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

A LOT CAN happen in 10 years. Where is Ireland going, and what will life be like here in the year 2029? Welcome to Ireland 2029: Shaping Our Future, a podcast series from TheJournal.ie.

In the ninth episode of Ireland 2029, we ask: Could Ireland build an Olympic medals powerhouse?


Source: Ireland 2029/SoundCloud

