The 8 at 8: Wednesday

1. #ATM THEFTS Three more men have been arrested and a quantity of cash has been recovered by gardaí investigating an attempted ATM robbery in Cavan last week.

2. #SEX ABUSE Disgraced Australian Cardinal George Pell has lost an appeal against child sex abuse convictions at a Melbourne cathedral in the 1990s.

3. #GREENLAND Donald Trump has postponed a planned meeting with Denmark’s prime minister because the country told the United States that Greenland is not for sale.

4. #DISSIDENT ATTACK Gardaí and the PSNI believe a handful of dissidents could have carried out Monday’s bomb attack in Fermanagh.

5. #BEEF PRICES Talks between farmers’ groups and Meat Industry Ireland to resolve a dispute over beef prices have finished with a document that has been accepted by all sides.

6. #BREXIT UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet German premier Angela Merkel in Berlin today as he begins a series of talks with European leaders on Brexit.

7. #MEASLES Concerns have been raised about the possibility that Ireland could lose its measles-free status following a recent spike in cases of the virus here.

8. #PSC CONTROVERSY Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe was briefed on the findings of a new report into the Public Services Card last year, The Irish Examiner has reported.

