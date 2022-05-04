#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 4 May 2022
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Alleged excessive data gathering, EU prepares Russian oil sanctions and decision on National Maternity Hospital delayed.

By Jane Moore Wednesday 4 May 2022, 7:55 AM
19 minutes ago 507 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5754457
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GOOD MORNING. 

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Data protection

1. In our lead story this morning, Maria Delaney of Noteworthy reports that a database that stored information on when and where free travel passes were used was in place at the Department of Social Protection up to 2020 — when it was then deleted in its entirety.

This deletion occurred just three months after the then chair of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Minister of State Seán Fleming, requested a report from the Department on the free travel card, and two months after the Department sent this report back to PAC.

Noteworthy has learned that the Department has informed the Data Protection Commission of the deletion of this database as part of answers to queries following a complaint by Martin McMahon, co-founder of the Tortoise Shack podcast platform and employment status expert.

This complaint against the DSP – made by McMahon in 2019 – is now proceeding.

Ukraine

2. Russian forces have launched a major assault on the holdout Azovstal steel plant in the devastated port city of Mariupol while pounding sites across eastern Ukraine, as the European Union moves to punish Moscow with oil sanctions.

Three months into the war, Moscow has focused its fresh offensive on Ukraine’s east and south, while Western allies continue to provide Kyiv with cash and weapons in a bid to force Russian leader Vladimir Putin to pull back.

In one of a series of assaults yesterday, 21 civilians were killed and another 28 wounded in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, local authorities said.

Healthcare

3. The Minister for Health has sought to reassure the public that all lawfully permitted procedures, including abortion and tubal ligation, will be allowed at the new National Maternity Hospital when it is completed.

Minister Stephen Donnelly said last night that there “have been multiple layers of legal governance protections and structures put in place to address a very reasonable question that people of Ireland have been asking”.

Knocknacarra

4. Gardaí have arrested a man following the seizure of €30,000 worth of cannabis in Galway.

Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit searched a house in the Knocknacarra area of Galway on foot of a search warrant yesterday as part of Operation Tara.

Stormont

5. The leaders of the five largest parties in Northern Ireland took part in a televised debate yesterday evening ahead of tomorrow’s election.

The five were Michelle O’Neill (Sinn Féin), Jeffrey Donaldson (DUP), Colum Eastwood (SDLP), Naomi Long (Alliance) and Doug Beattie (UUP).

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

These were the main takeaways from last night’s hour-long BBC debate.

Abandoned secondment

6. Robert Watt is set to tell TDs and Senators of his “regret” that Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan will not be taking up a proposed professor role at Trinity College Dublin.

The Secretary General of the Department of Health is set to attend the Oireachtas Health Committee today and will be joined by Holohan.

Santina Cawley

7. A witness in the trial of a woman accused of murdering a two-year-old girl has said that he heard the sound of a crying baby next door with the infant becoming increasingly distressed as a female sarcastically taunted her.

Karen Harrington, of Lakelands Crescent in Mahon, Co Cork is on trial at a Central Criminal Court sitting charged with the murder of Santina Cawley at 26 Elderwood Park in Boreenmanna Road in Cork on 5 July 2019.

Fossil fuels

8. Several climate protesters who blockaded an oil terminal in Scotland have been arrested, according to police.

Just Stop Oil said its supporters blocked access to the Nustar Clydebank facility in West Dunbartonshire by climbing on top of tankers and locking on to the entrance at about 4am today.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie