The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Ireland and the EU

1. A major survey of Irish people by The Good Information Project has found that as a nation, we are largely well disposed towards the European Union – but are concerned about its approach to climate and refugee crises, and of the loss of our fishing waters.

Morning Sickness

2. More than 3,000 hospitalisations a year since 2019 have been recorded for women suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of sickness and vomiting during pregnancy.

Vaginal Mesh

3. A Dáil committee will today hear from patients living with severe complications as a result of surgeries using vaginal mesh implants

Representative groups will tell committee members about the deficiencies in aftercare provided by the State.

Talks

4. Micheál Martin will today travel to Madrid to attend meetings with both European and Nato leaders.

Martin is attending a EuroAtlantic dinner, hosted by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and will be attended by all EU and Nato leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

Ukraine

5. The war in Ukraine will take centre stage at a NATO summit in Madrid today, while Finland and Sweden will be formally invited to join the alliance after Turkey dropped its opposition.

Texas Tragedy

6. Fifty-one poeple have died after being abandoned in a lorry trailer in the sweltering Texas heat, one of the worst tragedies to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico to the US.

Charged

7. A man is due in court today charged in relation to a petrol bomb attack on a pub in Loughlinstown, south Dublin.

Weather

8. Today will bring sunny spells and showers. This morning, showers will be mainly over the western half of the country. This afternoon, they’ll become heavier and more widespread. This evening, they will mainly affect Ulster and Leinster. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with moderate west to southwest breezes, becoming fresh and gusty in showers

