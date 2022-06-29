#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 29 June 2022
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your Wednesday.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 29 Jun 2022, 7:53 AM
54 minutes ago 1,601 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5802681
Image: PA
Image: PA

Updated 54 minutes ago

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Ireland and the EU

1. A major survey of Irish people by The Good Information Project has found that as a nation, we are largely well disposed towards the European Union – but are concerned about its approach to climate and refugee crises, and of the loss of our fishing waters.

Morning Sickness

2. More than 3,000 hospitalisations a year since 2019 have been recorded for women suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of sickness and vomiting during pregnancy.

Vaginal Mesh

3. A Dáil committee will today hear from patients living with severe complications as a result of surgeries using vaginal mesh implants

Representative groups will tell committee members about the deficiencies in aftercare provided by the State.

Talks

4.  Micheál Martin will today travel to Madrid to attend meetings with both European and Nato leaders.

Martin is attending a EuroAtlantic dinner, hosted by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and will be attended by all EU and Nato leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

Ukraine

5. The war in Ukraine will take centre stage at a NATO summit in Madrid today, while Finland and Sweden will be formally invited to join the alliance after Turkey dropped its opposition.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Texas Tragedy

6. Fifty-one poeple have died after being abandoned in a lorry trailer in the sweltering Texas heat, one of the worst tragedies to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico to the US.

Charged

7.  A man is due in court today charged in relation to a petrol bomb attack on a pub in Loughlinstown, south Dublin. 

Weather

8. Today will bring sunny spells and showers. This morning, showers will be mainly over the western half of the country. This afternoon, they’ll become heavier and more widespread. This evening, they will mainly affect Ulster and Leinster. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with moderate west to southwest breezes, becoming fresh and gusty in showers

Full forecast here

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie