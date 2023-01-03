Advertisement

GOOD MORNING
The 8 at 8
GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Noteworthy investigation

1. In our lead story this morning, Peter McGuire reports that public health reform is taking off, but success will depend on the State tackling inequality.

Public health is intrinsically linked with social inequality, and there is copious evidence that an effective system of public health medicine should centre the needs of society’s poorest and most vulnerable members.

Housing

2. Home buyers are “stretched to the largest extent in over a decade”, with the average house purchase now almost eight times the average wage, according to new research from MyHome.ie.

The report, published this morning, found that the average household residential purchase in the third quarter of 2022 was €370,000, a 7.7 multiple of the average wage of €48,000.

Emergency departments

3. The HSE has appealed to the public to consider all options before going to an emergency department during what is going to be “one of the busiest ever periods experienced by the health service”.

The HSE said that some patients will “regrettably” experience long wait times as Covid-19 and flu cases continue to increase rapidly.

Smoking

4. Ireland’s smoking rate has not dropped since 2019, the HSE has said, as it launches a new campaign encouraging people to quit.

The campaign is focusing on the addictive nature of nicotine, highlighting the range of supports available to quitters so they aren’t relying on willpower alone.

University Hospital Limerick

5. Management at University Hospital Limerick, the country’s most overcrowded hospital, has declared a “major internal incident” due to “record high” attendances at its emergency department yesterday.

Management have sent out an SOS call for off-duty staff to come back to work to deal with the crisis.

Killarney

6. Gardaí investigating a public order incident at a hotel in Killarney, Co Kerry, have made four further arrests.

Two men were arrested yesterday following a stabbing incident at Hotel Killarney, which is being used as a direct provision centre.

Childcare

7. Childcare costs are to reduce for many families from today due to new subsidy rates for childcare providers.

The minimum hourly subsidy under the National Childcare Scheme for all children under 15 will be increased to €1.40 from today – an increase of €0.90 per hour from last year.

Mars

8. Mars will be visible next to the moon tonight.

Astronomy Ireland said the red planet will look like a bright star in the sky, and will be visible from around 6pm.

Making a difference

