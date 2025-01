GOOD MORNING.

Mallow

1. A postmortem examination has been carried out at Cork University Hospital on 31-year-old Paula Canty who was found dead in suspicious circumstances in a flat in Mallow, Co Cork on Friday.

Long Covid

2. Almost since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic that brought much of the world to a halt, some people are still suffering the lingering effects of the virus in the form of Long Covid.

We asked our readers to share their experiences of the condition and received a large number of responses from people of a wide range of ages.

Austria

3. Austria’s conservative chancellor Karl Nehammer has said he will step down in the ‘coming days’ after breaking off coalition talks with the Social Democrats over disagreements on key issues.

Nehammer made the announcements in a video message and accompanying statement posted on the X platform.

“After the break-off of the coalition talks I am going to do the following: I will step down both as chancellor and party chairman of the People’s Party in the coming days and enable an orderly transition,” he said.

Arms sale

4. The administration of US President Joe Biden has notified Congress of a planned $8 billion arms sale to Israel, a source familiar with the plan said on Saturday.

The State Department “has informally notified Congress of an $8 billion proposed sale of munitions to support Israel’s long-term security by resupplying stocks of critical munitions and air defense capabilities,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Weather warnings

5. Weather warnings remain in place across the country this morning as a cold snap takes hold.

A Status Orange rain and snow warning remains in place for Cork, Kerry, and Waterford, while a Status Orange snow-ice warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wicklow, Clare, Limerick, and Tipperary,

Pensions

6. The unspoken assumption with Ireland’s pension system is that you own a house – the country needs solutions for the increasing number of people who are renting as they hit pension age, writes Paul O’Donoghue.

Rory Gallagher

7. A commemorative statue of Irish composer and musician Rory Gallagher has been unveiled in Belfast, honouring his life, music and connection to the city.

The life-sized statue of Gallagher is located outside Ulster Hall, a venue he played regularly.

One(s) to watch

8. You’ve hopefully already taken note of the best films and books to watch out for in 2025 – but what about the series we’ll all be chatting about this coming year?

From returning series to brand new shows, we’ve compiled this list of 11 of the most-anticipated shows due to hit our small screens this year.