The 8 at 8: Tuesday

1. #ELECTION: Canvassing continues for this year’s general election today, with a new opinion poll putting Fianna Fáil at 25%, Fine Gael at 23% and Sinn Féin at 21%.

2. #BANANA SKIN: A gradual increase in the mandatory retirement age is becoming a central issue in the election campaign, as parties acknowledge that measures to deal with Ireland’s growing older population requires a change in approach.

3. #IMPEACHMENT: The historic impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump will begin in earnest in the Senate later today.

4. #CORONAVIRUS: Chinese officials have confirmed that a new SARS-like virus can be transmitted between humans, after a fourth person was reported to have died from the illness.

5. #DROGHEDA: Gardaí tasked with policing the Drogheda feud are targeting gang members who have outstanding bench warrants or who are failing to adhere to strict bail or probation restrictions, TheJournal.ie understands.

6. #ARREST: A man in his early 40s has been arrested by gardaí following a robbery at a premises in a shopping centre in Dublin.

7. #MEGXIT: Britain’s Prince Harry has reportedly left for Canada to be reunited with his wife and son following his decision to step back from royal duties.

8. #FACELIFT: The Irish naval vessel the LÉ Róisín will undergo works costing €250,000 as Ireland’s Naval Service works to upgrade its fleet.

