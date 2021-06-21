The 9 at 9: Monday

GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Oscar Traynor lands

Plans to deliver homes at a publicly owned site in north Dublin can’t proceed without further cost analysis in what local representatives have described as a “disgraceful” delay by the Department of Housing, Cónal Thomas writes in this morning’s lead story.

The latest update on the Oscar Traynor Road site comes as the government prepares to unveil its ‘Housing for All’ plan next month and as discussions continue within the Department on how an alternative development at the publicly owned site would be funded.

Firhouse

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with a fatal assault that occurred just before midnight last night in Dublin 24.

At around 11.50pm last night, emergency services attended the scene at a home in Carriglea View, Firhouse, where a man in his 60s had been assaulted. He was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

Outdoor summer

Gardaí have warned that alcohol licences are not valid for areas outside pubs and restaurants for which they were originally sought – such as new on-street dining sections.

Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys said yesterday evening that gardaí will act “with discretion” to ensure that on-street hospitality can continue after reports emerged that the practice may not be legal under the alcohol licensing system.

Better off

The vast majority of recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment would be financially better off in employment, a new study from the Economic and Social Research Institute has found.

The study, Covid-19 and the Irish Welfare System, indicated that the pandemic payments cut the estimated average income loss for households by more than half.

The fiscal think tank is recommending that supports be put in place to counteract the sharp drop in young people’s income once the schemes are withdrawn.

New homes

The proportion of newly built homes bought by institutions has increased from 5.6% in 2010 to almost a third in 2019, a report has found.

It marks a six-fold increase in the last decade, the research shows.

The National Social Monitor, by think tank Social Justice Ireland, has questioned the ability of the State to deliver affordable housing when families are increasingly crowded out of the market by private bodies.

Alabama

Eight children in a van from a youth home for abused or neglected children were killed in a multi-vehicle crash amid stormy weather in the US state of Alabama.

The crash, which also killed a man and his baby in another vehicle, was the most devastating blow from a tropical depression that claimed 13 lives in Alabama while causing flash floods and spurring tornadoes that destroyed dozens of homes.

George Nkencho

A group of demonstrators will gather outside the RDS in Dublin today as the inquest formally opens into the death of George Nkencho.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The 27-year-old was shot dead by gardaí outside his home in Clonee, Co Dublin in December 2020. The inquest into his death will open at 10am today in the Dublin District Coroner Court held in the RDS venue. However, it will adjourn shortly afterwards, as the GSOC investigation is still ongoing.

Pride

The Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman will visit Waterford city today after a string of recent anti-LGBTQ+ incidents in the city.

A pair of pride flags on the Mall in the city have been taken down twice since their erection for Pride Month. On the first occasion, they were burned after being taken down.

O’Gorman will be meeting with Mayor of Waterford City Damien Geoghegan to raise the flags this afternoon. More flags will then be raised at “various locations throughout the city”, Geoghegan said last week.

Sheikha Latifa

A Dubai Princess who has been the subject of concern from a United Nations panel after being seized trying to flee the sheikhdom in 2018 has appeared in a social media post that described her as being in Spain on a European holiday.

An Instagram image published by a woman identified in British media as former Royal Navy member Sioned Taylor shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum at Adolfo Suarez Madrid–Barajas Airport.