The 9 at 9: Monday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Ukraine War

1. Russia launched “kamikaze drones” in Kyiv early this morning, the Ukrainian presidency said.

It has described the strikes as an act of desperation nearly eight months into a war that has claimed thousands of lives.

Air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv shortly before the first explosion at around 6:35 am (4:35 am Irish time), followed by sirens across most of the country.

NI Protocol

2. The debris of the Northern Ireland Protocol must be “cleared away” if Stormont powersharing institutions are to return, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted.

Donaldson was speaking ahead of a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin later today.

The Taoiseach is meeting local parties in Belfast as a deadline to restore Stormont and avoid fresh Assembly elections rapidly approaches.

Childhood Poverty

3. People who experienced childhood poverty are more likely to experience income poverty and material deprivation as an adult.

That’s according to a new study carried out by the ESRI for Pobal.

It found that in 2019, the likelihood of deprivation in adulthood was 35% higher among individuals who grew up in poverty when compared to those who grew up in ‘very good’ financial circumstances.

Winter Blackouts

4. Preparations are underway in the home care sector to ensure that “lifesaving” equipment is not affected by potential winter blackouts.

A number of companies have begun checks in recent weeks on whether some vital equipment used by patients may need to be upgraded to a newer version in the event of a blackout, or whether additional equipment needs to be provided as backups for patients.

Advertisement

Under 9s hurling incident

5. Gardaí and the Munster Council are investigating an alleged assault of a child at an Under 9s hurling blitz in Tipperary.

Thurles gardaí were alerted to the incident shortly after 1pm on Saturday.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that enquires into the matter are ongoing, while Munster Council ia also carrying out an investigation.

Emergency Statement

6. UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt will today set out billions of pounds of savings to stabilise the public finances in an emergency statement.

The British Treasury said the move – following talks over the weekend between Hunt and prime minister Liz Truss – was designed to “ensure sustainable public finances underpin economic growth”.

Mason Greenwood

7. The Manchester United footballer is due in court charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault.

The 21-year-old faces three counts relating to the same woman.

The player was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Weather warning

8. A status yellow wind warning remains in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo.

Disruption is expected and the warning is in place until 12 noon.

Last night, people in Cork were advised to avoid unnecessary journeys as a result.

Student Maintenance Grant

9. Student grant maintenance holders will receive an additional maintenance payment in mid-December.

As part of Budget 2023, it was announced that everyone who has been awarded a SUSI maintenance Grant would receive this additional payment.

Speaking today, Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris confirmed that the payment date will be 16 December.