#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 24 March 2021
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 24 Mar 2021, 8:52 AM
14 minutes ago 3,432 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5390002
Image: Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker
Image: Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STEADY ON: Members of government have indicated that a cautious approach will be adopted when the current Level 5 restrictions are reviewed next week.

2. #INTEL: Tech giant Intel is to create 1,600 new jobs at its plant in Leixlip, once construction of its new chip manufacturing factory has been completed at the campus in Kildare.

3. #HOSPITAL FIGURES: The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has fallen slightly to 325.

4. #ICCL:  The UN has been asked to request that the Irish government sets up an independent investigation into Mother and Baby Homes and illegal adoptions in Ireland in the 20th Century. 

5. #MEAT SUBSTITUTES: New research into hundreds of vegetarian ‘meat substitutes’ for sale on the Irish market has found that many are not a source of protein and aren’t as healthy as some consumers believe.

6.. #ISRAEL: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed victory following Israel’s fourth election in less than two years but the deeply divisive leader may again struggle to form a governing majority.

7. #REGRETS: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to be grilled by senior MPs over his handling of the pandemic as he admitted the events of the past year would live with him for the rest of his life.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #AUSTRALIA FLOODS: A motorist trapped in a car has become the first fatality of floods on Australia’s east coast.

9. #WEDGED: Egypt’s Suez Canal became blocked to all vessels after a mega container ship travelling to the Netherlands turned sideways inside the waterway.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie