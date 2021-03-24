The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STEADY ON: Members of government have indicated that a cautious approach will be adopted when the current Level 5 restrictions are reviewed next week.

2. #INTEL: Tech giant Intel is to create 1,600 new jobs at its plant in Leixlip, once construction of its new chip manufacturing factory has been completed at the campus in Kildare.

3. #HOSPITAL FIGURES: The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has fallen slightly to 325.

4. #ICCL: The UN has been asked to request that the Irish government sets up an independent investigation into Mother and Baby Homes and illegal adoptions in Ireland in the 20th Century.

5. #MEAT SUBSTITUTES: New research into hundreds of vegetarian ‘meat substitutes’ for sale on the Irish market has found that many are not a source of protein and aren’t as healthy as some consumers believe.

6.. #ISRAEL: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed victory following Israel’s fourth election in less than two years but the deeply divisive leader may again struggle to form a governing majority.

7. #REGRETS: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to be grilled by senior MPs over his handling of the pandemic as he admitted the events of the past year would live with him for the rest of his life.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

8. #AUSTRALIA FLOODS: A motorist trapped in a car has become the first fatality of floods on Australia’s east coast.

9. #WEDGED: Egypt’s Suez Canal became blocked to all vessels after a mega container ship travelling to the Netherlands turned sideways inside the waterway.