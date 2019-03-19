The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TYRONE: Tributes have been paid to Connor Currie, Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard – the three teens who died following an apparent crush during a St Patrick’s Day disco at the Greenvale Hotel in Tyrone.



2. #CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has said she’ll never speak the name of the man who allegedly carried out the attack on mosques in the city of Christchurch last week, and said he’d face the full force of the law.

3. #HOMELESSNESS: Neither the Department of Education nor the State Examination Commission keep details on how many homeless students will be sitting the Leaving Cert this summer and activists have questioned why the government doesn’t gather this data.

4. #INVESTIGATION: Medical giant Abbott has deployed an aggressive tax avoidance structure to legally siphon billions in profits through Irish-registered companies to Bermuda, a notorious tax haven.

5. #CRISIS: Theresa May’s Brexit plans were dealt yet another blow as House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said she couldn’t hold a third meaningful vote on her deal if there weren’t substantial changes to it – and the UK papers have rounded on Bercow this morning.

6. #WITNESS APPEAL: GSOC is investigating a car crash in which two men died in Louth, and it is believed gardaí had attempted to stop the vehicle prior to the collision.

7. #CYBER SECURITY: A public consultation is set to open on a new national cyber security strategy.

8. #LOCAL ELECTIONS: Over one hundred people in the Mosney direct provision centre have registered to vote in the upcoming local elections.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.