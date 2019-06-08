This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 8 Jun 2019, 9:00 AM
38 minutes ago 1,744 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DANGEROUS WATERS: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has rejected a threat by the Scottish government to take action against Irish vessels fishing near Rockfall, a long disputed territory. 

2. #BORDER: The United States has suspended tariffs against Mexico after an 11th-hour deal on migration. 

3. #DUBAI: An Irish woman who was killed in a bus crash in Dubai has been named as 27-year-old Fiona Geraghty, a teacher from Balbriggan in north Dublin. 

4. #DRUGS: Tory leadership candidate Michael Gove has told the Daily Mail that he regretted taking cocaine on “several social occasions” when he was younger and working as a journalist.

5. #ST PATRICK’S GUILD: An Irish woman who gave her baby to a group of nuns for safekeeping in the 1960s has discovered through a recent DNA test that they handed her back the wrong baby, The Irish Independent reports. 

6. #ROAD SAFETY: Correspondence sent to Minister for Transport Shane Ross shows he was lobbied by publicans and politicians to pivot on zero tolerance drink driving laws. 

7. #BALLYMUN: A suspect device found in a north Dublin housing estate last night has been deemed non-viable. 

8. #VENEZUALA: President Nicolas Maduro has ordered the reopening of the country’s borders with Colombia, CNN reports

9. #HONOURED: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has been awarded in this year’s Queen’s birthday honours list for his services to policing. 

