The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DANGEROUS WATERS: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has rejected a threat by the Scottish government to take action against Irish vessels fishing near Rockfall, a long disputed territory.

2. #BORDER: The United States has suspended tariffs against Mexico after an 11th-hour deal on migration.

3. #DUBAI: An Irish woman who was killed in a bus crash in Dubai has been named as 27-year-old Fiona Geraghty, a teacher from Balbriggan in north Dublin.

4. #DRUGS: Tory leadership candidate Michael Gove has told the Daily Mail that he regretted taking cocaine on “several social occasions” when he was younger and working as a journalist.

5. #ST PATRICK’S GUILD: An Irish woman who gave her baby to a group of nuns for safekeeping in the 1960s has discovered through a recent DNA test that they handed her back the wrong baby, The Irish Independent reports.

6. #ROAD SAFETY: Correspondence sent to Minister for Transport Shane Ross shows he was lobbied by publicans and politicians to pivot on zero tolerance drink driving laws.

7. #BALLYMUN: A suspect device found in a north Dublin housing estate last night has been deemed non-viable.

8. #VENEZUALA: President Nicolas Maduro has ordered the reopening of the country’s borders with Colombia, CNN reports.

9. #HONOURED: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has been awarded in this year’s Queen’s birthday honours list for his services to policing.