The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 8:48 AM
8 minutes ago 253 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4819453
Image: Shutterstock/mikeledray
Image: Shutterstock/mikeledray

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PSC: Senior civil servants within government departments were told earlier this year to look at making the PSC a potential replacement for the Medical Card, TheJournal.ie revealed today.

2. #CAVAN: The body of a man in his 20s has been recovered after a car entered a canal in Co Cavan yesterday evening. Two other men escaped uninjured.

3. #BREXIT: Growth in house prices in Ireland has slowed to just 0.1%, according to a new report – but it’s unclear if supply issues or Brexit is the cause.

4. #QUINN: Gardaí believe they have identified one of the men involved in the abduction and assault of Kevin Lunney, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Quinn Industrial Holdings, in CCTV footage of him buying bleach later used in the attack, the Sunday Times reports.

5. #BUDGET: Budget 2020 will be announced in just over two weeks, and any tax changes are expected to be moderate or non-existent.

6. #NAGP: A criminal investigation has been launched into the National Association of General Practitioners, which now operates as the Alliance of Family Doctors, according to the Sunday Business Post. The NAGP went into liquidation in May with debts of €400,000.

7. #RWC19: Ireland kicks of its Rugby World Cup today, live updates from the match against Scotland can be read here.

8. #INSURANCE: Michael D’Arcy, the Minister of State with responsibility for bringing down the cost of insurance, travelled to the UK this week to try to convince insurers to operate to the Irish market in the wake of the departure of one company which has caused grave concerns for the leisure industry.

9. #CAR-FREE: College Green in Dublin will be car-free for 12 hours today to mark Car Free Day 2019, here’s what you need to know.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

