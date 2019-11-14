The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #WOMEN’S HEALTH: Women who suffer from endometriosis say they are being forced to seek treatment abroad, in countries like Romania, due to long waiting lists for treatment and a lack of expertise on the condition which affects over 155,000 people in Ireland.

2. #BREXIT: Outgoing EU Council President Donald Tusk has said that Brexit will make the UK a “second-rate player”.

3. #HOMELESSNESS: An Oireachtas committee will recommend that families should no longer be provided with one-night emergency accommodation.

4. #GAZA: A ceasefire has been called in Gaza two days after eight members of the same family were killed in an air strike.

5. #CHILDREN’S HEALTH: Health Minister Simon Harris is considering banning vaping products near schools and playgrounds.

6. #REMISSION: Today is World Diabetes Day and a health group wants the HSE to examine more ways of helping people to reverse their type 2 diabetes through losing weight.

7. #CONSERVATIVES: A disgraced British MP who was embroiled in a sexting scandal has been replaced as an election candidate by his estranged wife.

8. #PODCAST: The sixth and final episode of TheJournal.ie‘s Stardust podcast is out today.

9. #QUINN: Three people have been arrested over the kidnap and torture of businessman Kevin Lunney.