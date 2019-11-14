This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 14 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Sean Murray Thursday 14 Nov 2019, 8:45 AM
1 hour ago 2,238 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4891111
Image: Kanowa/Shutterstock
Image: Kanowa/Shutterstock

Updated 14 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #WOMEN’S HEALTH: Women who suffer from endometriosis say they are being forced to seek treatment abroad, in countries like Romania, due to long waiting lists for treatment and a lack of expertise on the condition which affects over 155,000 people in Ireland. 

2. #BREXIT: Outgoing EU Council President Donald Tusk has said that Brexit will make the UK a “second-rate player”

3. #HOMELESSNESS: An Oireachtas committee will recommend that families should no longer be provided with one-night emergency accommodation.

4. #GAZA: A ceasefire has been called in Gaza two days after eight members of the same family were killed in an air strike.

5. #CHILDREN’S HEALTH: Health Minister Simon Harris is considering banning vaping products near schools and playgrounds

6. #REMISSION: Today is World Diabetes Day and a health group wants the HSE to examine more ways of helping people to reverse their type 2 diabetes through losing weight.

7. #CONSERVATIVES: A disgraced British MP who was embroiled in a sexting scandal has been replaced as an election candidate by his estranged wife.

8. #PODCAST: The sixth and final episode of TheJournal.ie‘s Stardust podcast is out today

9. #QUINN: Three people have been arrested over the kidnap and torture of businessman Kevin Lunney.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie