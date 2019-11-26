The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORK CITY: Parts of Cork city were flooded overnight as a high tide warning remains in place.

2. #PROTEST CAMP: Environmental protesters camped in Dublin’s Merrion Square last month were allowed to stay because gardaí and Dublin City Council believed that removing them would be seen as “unnecessary aggression”, new documents show.

3. #RATES: Businesses in Dublin city will face higher rates after councillors voted through Dublin City Council’s annual budget last night amid a row over a gap in finances.

4. #IMPEACHMENT: Don McGahn – an ex-White House counsel who was a star witness in the Robert Mueller probe – has been ordered to give testimony at the Trump impeachment hearing.

5. #DENIAL: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has refused to offer concessions to anti-government protesters as Chinese State media played down the result of the weekend’s local elections.

6. #GANGLAND: Gardaí investigating the killing of Eoin Boylan are probing links between the Coolock shooting and previous feud murders.

7. #DEAD SET AGAINST: Objections to changing the “house of The Dead” from James Joyce’s famous story into a 56-bed hostel and café say it would have “an incrementally detrimental impact on its historic fabric”.

8. #NEW REPORT: Cancer patients are facing crippling costs of as much as €1,000 a month, a new report from the Irish Cancer Society has found.