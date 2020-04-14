The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PROTECTION: Concerns remain about the safety of Bus Éireann drivers as they demand screens on all buses.

2. #CORONAVIRUS: At the daily White House coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump showed a “propaganda” video of people praising him.

3. #FINANCIAL ABUSE: Pensioners are being urged to exercise vigilance in the use of “temporary agents” to pick up payments.

4. #PYONGYANG: North Korea has been accused of firing multiple short-range cruise missiles.

5. #FRAUD: Gardaí have interviewed an Irish citizen over a €15 million international Covid-19 scam.

6. #BEIRUT: Refugee camps in Lebanon are at breaking point but many people don’t want to leave their homes, instead choosing to improve them from inside.

7. #CORONAVIRUS: The IMF has cancelled debt payments of 25 “vulnerable” countries amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

8. #MET ÉIREANN: It’s going to dry and mostly sunny with temperatures in mid-to-high teens this week.