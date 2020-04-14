This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 14 April, 2020
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 14 Apr 2020, 7:57 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Ilja Generalov
Image: Shutterstock/Ilja Generalov

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PROTECTION: Concerns remain about the safety of Bus Éireann drivers as they demand screens on all buses.

2. #CORONAVIRUS: At the daily White House coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump showed a “propaganda” video of people praising him.

3. #FINANCIAL ABUSE: Pensioners are being urged to exercise vigilance in the use of “temporary agents” to pick up payments.

4. #PYONGYANG: North Korea has been accused of firing multiple short-range cruise missiles.

5. #FRAUD: Gardaí have interviewed an Irish citizen over a €15 million international Covid-19 scam.

6. #BEIRUT: Refugee camps in Lebanon are at breaking point but many people don’t want to leave their homes, instead choosing to improve them from inside.

7. #CORONAVIRUS: The IMF has cancelled debt payments of 25 “vulnerable” countries amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

8. #MET ÉIREANN: It’s going to dry and mostly sunny with temperatures in mid-to-high teens this week.

