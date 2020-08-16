The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #MISINFORMATION: There have been countless claims made about Covid-19. As part of our series on misinformation, we examine the origins of some of the claims that were widely shared in Ireland and abroad.
2. #GROUPTHINK: Psychologists explain why people share misinformation – groupthink, fatigue and divilment can all play a role.
3. #CURES: Here we explore how home remedies around the world were repackaged as Covid-19 ‘cures’.
4. FAKE NEWS: In the final article of our eight-part series, here are some practical tips about how to spot and avoid being duped by fake news.
5. #COVID-19: 200 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by health officials yesterday, the highest daily figure since May.
6. #DUBLIN: Gardaí are investigating a video that shows a group of young people pushing an Asian woman into the Royal Canal in Dublin in a ‘racially motivated incident’.
7. #MENTAL HEALTH: Lack of funding, long waiting lists and a disjointed system are the common complaints about Ireland’s mental health services, which critics say poorly serves young people. Now, with demand expected to increase due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are worries over whether the system can cope.
8. #NEW YORK: Donald Trump’s brother Robert died yesterday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness, the US president has confirmed in a statement.
9. #TOURISM: Fáilte Ireland chairman Michael Cawley resigned yesterday after it emerged he had gone to Italy for a holiday. The Sunday Independent today reports that Cawley resigned during a “frank” telephone call with Tourism Minister Catherine Martin, where she informed the former Ryanair deputy chief executive of her view that his position was no longer tenable.
