The 9 at 9: Saturday

#WISCONSIN Eight people have been injured in a shooting incident at a mall in Wisconsin, with local police still searching for the suspect.

#KABUL ATTACK At least eight people are dead and 31 injured as rockets strike Afghan capital of Kabul.

#SEAMUS WOULFE Justice Minister Helen McEntee has rejected the suggestion that she was too inexperienced when she recommended Seamus Woulfe to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat.

#WORK FROM HOME Employees have expressed their concerns to TheJournal.ie about how they are being made to work in the office, despite being able to do the work remotely.

#RTÉ Several RTÉ presenters have apologized for breaking Covid-19 guidelines at an impromptu gathering for the last day of a longtime worker.

#VACCINE Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that while a coronavirus vaccine won’t be ready for Christmas, it would be a “wonderful Christmas present” for the next 12 months.

#LOCKDOWNS Fine Gael Senator Regina Doherty has called on the government to stop the use of rolling lockdowns and implement a “Plan B” to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

#IRISH ABROAD Several Irish people living abroad spoke to TheJournal.ie about whether or not they will be able to travel home for Christmas.

#CERVICALCHECK A CervicalCheck support group has pulled out of discussions with the government after key changes could not be made to the upcoming tribunal