Wiffen wins brilliant bronze

1. Swimmer Daniel Wiffen won his second Olympic medal yesterday afternoon in the 1,500m freestyle final. The 23-year-old came third in a tough battle at the Paris La Defense Arena.

Bobby Finke of the USA led the pack for the entire race and smashed the world record with his gold medal finish, clocking a time of 14.30.67. Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri came second to take the silver medal.

Increased concerns over Venezuela election

2. The EU is the latest in a slew of western allies to voice “great concern” over the results of the most recent Presidential election in Venezuela, which has seen protests and violent clashes nationwide since.

Yesterday the EU said it has been continuing to monitor the situation and has joined the United States and other South American countries in their call on the Venezuelan electoral commission to publish the official result tallies.

“Without evidence to support them, the results published on 2nd August by the CNE cannot be recognised,” the EU’s Foreign Affairs Commissioner Josep Borrell said on Sunday.

Burke brother spends €30K on Facebook ads

3. Meta has earned €30,000 from dozens of ads promoting the activities of the Castlebar-based Burke family on a page moderated by one of its ten siblings, Stephen McDermott reveals in this morning’s lead story.

The ads include video posts of members of the Burke family heckling politicians including Taoiseach Simon Harris, Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman and the Minister for Education Norma Foley.

Roscommon newspaper to ‘review’ bizarrely-worded ad

4. The editor of Roscommon People has said the newspaper will review the content of a bizarrely worded anti-abortion at that appeared in a recent edition, which faced criticism from local pro-choice group and Roscommon-Galway Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane.

The paper ran an advertisement from the group Friends for Life on 26 July, in which it juxtaposed the fines faced by people who “deliberately take or destroy eggs from the wild” with what it described as “financial rewards” given to doctors “for each baby killed”. Read the full story, by reporter Emma Hickey, here.

Fatal crash in Fermanagh

5. A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Co Fermanagh yesterday morning. The incident took place shortly after 10am yesterday on the Stragowna Road in Kinawley.

Emergency services attended the scene where the man, aged in his 50s, died. The Police Services of Northern Ireland are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Lyles makes history in Paris

6. Noah Lyles became the first American sprinter to win a gold medal at the 100m Olympic final in two decades in after a nail biting and dramatic finish.

In a photo-finish, Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson claimed silver, just five-thousandths of a second off Lyles’ pace. Lyles’ US teammate Fred Kerley took bronze in 9.81 seconds, just one-hundredth ahead of South African Akani Simbine, who timed 9.82 seconds.

House prices and children

7. In his latest analysis piece for The Journal, Paul O’Donoghue writes that while house prices rise, Ireland is having fewer children. This is not a coincidence according to the writer.

Take a read through the facts and see the interesting link between the two statistics here.

BreastCheck screenings

8. The age threshold for Ireland’s BreastCheck programme is to be reviewed next year, according to the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA).

It comes as an assessment has commenced of extending the country’s national colorectal cancer screening programme to those aged 50 to 54 by the agency.

Violent scenes in UK

9. The violent unrest and rioting in Belfast and other areas in the UK over the weekend was condemned by the Northern Irish justice minister Naomi Long this morning.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One, Long said that she will engage with the Irish Government over that some Irish citizens had during rioting and looting in Belfast last weekend.