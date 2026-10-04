The 9 at 9: Sunday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

1. Electric Picnic

Our morning lead looks at how a DJ was kept on the same stage during this year’s Electric Picnic despite overcrowding concerns that were known in advance.

Emails seen by The Journal show that Festival Republic kept DJ Duke Dumont on the 16,720-capacity Electric Arena stage despite getting permission to move him to the larger, outdoor Main Stage because of expected huge crowds at his gig.

2. Collision

A motorcyclist in his 50s has died following a collision with a car in Co. Meath. The incident occurred at Harlockstown between Dunboyne and Summerhill.

The driver of the car, a female aged in her 70s, was uninjured.

3. Budget 2027

Four in five voters do not believe any financial gains from next week’s budget will be enough to cover increased fuel costs this winter, according to the latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll.

The poll shows Sinn Féin narrowly leading the parties on 19%, ahead of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. The findings also suggest that the cost of living and household finances remain major concerns for Irish voters ahead of the budget.

4. Limerick

Gardaí are investigating after a convicted criminal was shot and injured in Limerick City.

Thomas O’Neill (37) of Lenihan Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, sustained a gunshot wound to an upper leg. He was taken to University Hospital Limerick with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening. Known to gardaí, O’Neill has a substantial criminal record.

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5. Ireland v Israel

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said a football match boycott may ‘harm’ Ireland with no benefit to Palestinians. Addressing the calls for a boycott, Martin said “there’s been too much pressure put on the players”.

Speaking at the Cairde Fáil president’s dinner, the Taoiseach said that boycotts may lead to “no consequential gain” for Palestinians. His comments come ahead of Ireland’s controversial fixture against Israel later today.

6. Corporate Tax

Ireland’s large corporate tax windfall is prioritising day-to-day spending over saving. This has led to increased borrowing and could double annual debt-interest costs to €6 billion by 2030.

Paul O’Donoghue examines how tighter spending controls are needed to avoid wasting the windfall and putting pressure on taxpayers.

7. Political Winners and Losers

It’s that time again when we have a look at the political action from the past week.

With budget negotiations down to the wire and ongoing protests in Drumree, it has been a busy one both north and south.

8. Christa Pike

The US prison chief involved in Christa Pike’s failed execution attempt has resigned.

Pike survived two lethal injections of phenobarbital, a drug that suppresses nervous system activity. Pike was taken to a hospital where she was “critically ill,” unconscious and on a ventilator as medical staff worked to clear the phenobarbital from her system.

9. Left high and dry

Businesses in Leixlip Co. Kildare are losing money due to frequent water outages, forcing cafés to stockpile water and leaving hairdressers boiling kettles to finish washing customers’ hair. On some occasions, customers are encouraged to “Go home and shampoo it yourself”

Local representatives say the repeated bursts are linked to an ageing water main that needs to be replaced rather than repeatedly repaired. Uisce Éireann has said upgrades are being planned, but no completion date has been given.