The 9 at 9: Christmas Day

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FINAL REPORT: Minister Roderic O’Gorman has confirmed research to be undertaken into the long-term impact of living in mother and baby homes.

2. #COVID-19: Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine was authorised for use in Ireland last night, with the first batch due to arrive in the country tomorrow.

3. #WHITE HOUSE: The Taoiseach still hopes to get to the White House for a St Patrick’s Day visit in 2021.

4. #DUTY CALLS: We’ve spoken to some of the people working this Christmas day in very different professions to hear what the festive work experience is like.

5. #AND THAT’S A WRAP: The UK and EU finally agreed a post-Brexit trade deal yesterday. Here’s what’s in it.

6. #CLANCY AMENDMENT: Learner drivers were fined a total of over €100,000 for not paying fixed charge notices for driving unaccompanied.

7. #US MILITARY: Over 65,000 US troops passed through Shannon Airport this year.

8. #TELLY: Spending the day on the couch? Here’s every film on RTÉ and Virgin today.

9. #WEATHER: This Christmas day will have bright or sunny spells in some areas at first, particularly in the east. But cloud will increase from the west with a little drizzle in places. Top temperatures will be between 5 and 9 degrees.