GOOD MORNING, AND happy Easter.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Yemen

1. In our main story today, David MacRedmond reports that eight years on from the outbreak of civil war in Yemen, deaths and injuries caused by landmines and unexploded bombs have risen in the impoverished Middle Eastern country.

This week was Mine Action Week and the head of the ICRC weapons contamination unit Maya Ordaz, who is based in the capital Sana’a, spoke to The Journal about the work it has been doing in the war-torn nation.

Easter Rising

2. Events are due to take place in Dublin today to mark the 107th anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising.

A commemoration outside the GPO will take place at midday today and will be led by President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

Taiwan

3. Chinese fighter jets and warships simulated strikes on Taiwan today as they encircled the island during a second straight day of military drills that were launched in response to its president meeting the US House speaker.

The exercises sparked condemnation from Taipei and calls for restraint from Washington, which said it was “monitoring Beijing’s actions closely”.

Tensions

4. Israel launched artillery strikes on Syria this morning after several rockets were fired from there and landed in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Advertisement

Israel’s retaliatory strike to rocket attacks from Syria – which no one has claimed – is the latest episode in escalating violence in the region.

Fatal assault

5. A 26-year-old man appeared before a Belfast court yesterday charged with the murder of a woman in Limerick city.

Habib Shamel, an Afghan national, appeared before the court via videolink charged with the murder of 27-year-old Geila Ibram, who was found dead at a residence in Dock Road in Limerick on Tuesday

Garda concerns

6. The Garda Representative Association (GRA) is due to meet with Garda management today over concerns around deployment and accommodation while staffing Joe Biden’s visit next week.

US President Joe Biden is travelling to Ireland early next week and is due to visit Belfast, Dublin, Louth and Mayo.

Presidential visit

7. New details Joe Biden’s visit were confirmed yesterday, with plans for the US President to make trips to both Dundalk and Carlingford in Co Louth next week.

Security sources had previously indicated to The Journal that, after leaving Northern Ireland on Wednesday, Biden would travel to Dundalk where he would go on a “walkabout” the town.

Silvio Berlusconi

8. A doctor said former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is responding well to treatment in an intensive care unit at a Milan hospital, according to reports.

Alberto Zangrillo, who heads the ICU at San Raffaele hospital where Berlusconi was admitted on Wednesday, revealed earlier in the week that he has had a chronic form of leukaemia for some time.

Green shoots

9. Vera Pauw’s Ireland team were beaten 2-0 by the USA in last night’s World Cup warm-up friendly.