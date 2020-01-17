The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STABBING: A man in his 20s has died following a stabbing at a house on the southside of Cork city yesterday evening.

2. #DOLE: There is a sense of embarrassment for those who are over 65 years old and “signing on” to the dole, Age Action has said.

3. #SUPERBUG: The number of new patients found with the dangerous superbug CPE has reached the highest level to date according to the Department of Health.

4. #ASYLUM SEEKERS: Government officials are aiming for a “successful conclusion” to the issue of asylum seekers obtaining driver licences.

5. #MURDER: A Romanian man has been charged with the murder of Limerick pensioner Rose Hanrahan.

6. #CYPRUS: A British teenager found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus has launched an appeal against her conviction.

7. #SEPSIS: Sepsis played a direct role in the deaths of 11 million people in 2017, almost twice as many as previously estimated, according to a study published today.

8. #SARS: Health officials in Thailand have confirmed a second case of a mysterious SARS-linked virus in a visitor from China.

9. #PANAMA: The bodies of seven people, including six children and a pregnant teenager, have been discovered in a mass grave in Panama.

