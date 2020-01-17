This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Friday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 17 Jan 2020, 8:46 AM
Image: Shutterstock/artem evdokimov
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STABBING: A man in his 20s has died following a stabbing at a house on the southside of Cork city yesterday evening.

2. #DOLE: There is a sense of embarrassment for those who are over 65 years old and “signing on” to the dole, Age Action has said.

3. #SUPERBUG: The number of new patients found with the dangerous superbug CPE has reached the highest level to date according to the Department of Health.

4. #ASYLUM SEEKERS: Government officials are aiming for a “successful conclusion” to the issue of asylum seekers obtaining driver licences.

5. #MURDER: A Romanian man has been charged with the murder of Limerick pensioner Rose Hanrahan.

6. #CYPRUS: A British teenager found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus has launched an appeal against her conviction.

7. #SEPSIS: Sepsis played a direct role in the deaths of 11 million people in 2017, almost twice as many as previously estimated, according to a study published today. 

8. #SARS: Health officials in Thailand have confirmed a second case of a mysterious SARS-linked virus in a visitor from China.

9. #PANAMA: The bodies of seven people, including six children and a pregnant teenager, have been discovered in a mass grave in Panama.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

