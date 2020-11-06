#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 6 November 2020
The 9 at 9: Friday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Sean Murray Friday 6 Nov 2020, 8:47 AM
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LIVEBLOG: Follow all the updates here as Joe Biden nears victory – as Trump rages – in the US Presidential Election

2. #US ELECTION: Here are the main points you need to know right now about the presidential race.

3. #WHITE HOUSE: Donald Trump has claimed without evidence that the election is being stolen from him

4. #CORONAVIRUS: Two weeks into Level 5, what does this week’s Covid-19 data tell us?

5. #COVID-19: Last evening, three further deaths and 591 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.

6. #SHORTLIST: Two Journal Media projects have been shortlisted for the Mary Raftery journalism prize.

7. #CORK: Gardaí have appealed for information 13 years on from the murder of Cork pensioner Gussie Hornibrook.

8. #ENDGAME: Trump supporters have continued protests outside count centres in several US states.

9. #WEATHER: Sunny spells will develop in most areas today, but much of Munster will be cloudy, with the chance of a little patchy drizzle developing later, mainly in the southwest. Met Éireann has also said top temperatures will reach 8 to 12 degrees.

