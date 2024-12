GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Christmas Spending

1. One in four people expect to spend more this Christmas than they did last year, according to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

New research published today found that the average expected spend this Christmas is up 14%, from €1,030 last year to €1,177 this year.

Syria faces a new reality

2. The Syrian government has collapsed following a lightning rebel offensive that seized control of the capital Damascus.

Crowds rushed into the streets to celebrate the end of the Assad family’s 50 years of iron rule, after Assad and his family fled to Moscow to seek asylum in Russia.

South Korea President travel ban

3. A travel ban has been handed down on South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol by the local department of justice, it has be revealed.

Advertisement

Police in South Korea have begun an insurrection investigation into the 63-year-old and his top officials after his ill-fated declaration of martial law last week, while opposition parliament members continue to call for him to be impeached.

Booster shots

5. The Chief Medical Officer has called on the public to get vaccinated against flu and Covid-19, as an upward trend in flu cases has been recorded.

The number of people vaccinated has passed 1.5 million. Professor Mary Horgan said that although this is positive, she is concerned that the flu and Covid-19 vaccine uptake has not been high enough.

Criminal probe after Hague blast

6. Dutch authorities have said that they believed an explosion and inferno in The Hague, The Netherlands – that caused an apartment block to collapse killing at least five people – was a criminal act.

Rescue workers combed through the wreckage yesterday in a bid to recover bodies from the blast that levelled five homes this weekend – but the number of people possibly still buried in the debris was unknown.

55,000 still without power

7. Thousands of homes are still without power following a day of extremely strong and gusty winds brought by Storm Darragh.

As of 5pm yesterday, approximately 55,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power, as local councils, emergency workers and the ESB continue to work on repairs to damaged power cables across the country.

Fatal road incident in Wexford

8. A woman, 50s, has died after she was struck by a car on the N25 at Stokestown, Co Wexford last night.

The N25 eastbound remains closed this morning and local diversions are in place through New Ross town. Technical examinations will get underway later today.