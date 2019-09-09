The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BORIS: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to arrive in Dublin this morning for a “high stakes” meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

2. #COMPO CULTURE: Insurers’ spending on liability and motor claims has barely changed in a decade despite suggestions that Ireland’s rampant ‘compensation culture’ has been behind the country’s recent insurance crisis.

3. #WATERFORD: A man in his 40s has died after falling in a popular walking and climbing area in the Comeragh Mountains in Co Waterford.

4. #VACCINES: Health Minister Simon Harris has sent letters to social media companies and sporting organisations asking them to help raise awareness for vaccinations.

5. #STRIKE: School secretaries who members of trade union Fórsa are to take industrial action later this month in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

6. #SEIZED: A horse’s tail, a dried bat, a moose horn and 37 crocodile teeth were among the strange items that people tried to smuggle into the state by post during the past two years.

7. #PREGNANCY: Prospective mothers are being warned against any sort of alcohol use during their pregnancy as the HSE launches a new campaign.

8. #FLIGHTS: British Airways has said it has been forced to cancel almost all its flights from UK airports on the first day of a strike by pilots.

