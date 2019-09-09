This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 9 Sep 2019, 7:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BORIS: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to arrive in Dublin this morning for a “high stakes” meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. 

2. #COMPO CULTURE: Insurers’ spending on liability and motor claims has barely changed in a decade despite suggestions that Ireland’s rampant ‘compensation culture’ has been behind the country’s recent insurance crisis.

3. #WATERFORD: A man in his 40s has died after falling in a popular walking and climbing area in the Comeragh Mountains in Co Waterford.

4. #VACCINES: Health Minister Simon Harris has sent letters to social media companies and sporting organisations asking them to help raise awareness for vaccinations.

5. #STRIKE: School secretaries who members of trade union Fórsa are to take industrial action later this month in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

6. #SEIZED: A horse’s tail, a dried bat, a moose horn and 37 crocodile teeth were among the strange items that people tried to smuggle into the state by post during the past two years.

7. #PREGNANCY: Prospective mothers are being warned against any sort of alcohol use during their pregnancy as the HSE launches a new campaign.

8. #FLIGHTS: British Airways has said it has been forced to cancel almost all its flights from UK airports on the first day of a strike by pilots.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

