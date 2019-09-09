This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 9 September, 2019
Man (40s) dies in fall at walking area in Comeragh Mountains

The man incurred major injuries at Mahon Falls yesterday.

By Olivia Kelleher Monday 9 Sep 2019, 7:07 AM
The man was airlifted to hospital by members of the Coast Guard
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A MAN IN his 40s has died after falling in a popular walking and climbing area in the Comeragh Mountains in Co Waterford.

The man, who is from Co Tipperary, fell and incurred major injuries while walking at Mahon Falls – a 4.5km lightly trafficked loop trail in the area – yesterday afternoon.

The coast guard helicopter R117 had to airlift the man from the scene after attempts by emergency services to move him proved too difficult.

The man was taken to University Hospital in Waterford for treatment.

However, despite efforts to save him, he passed away from his injuries. A postmortem is expected to take place today.

Investigations are continuing, but the death is being treated as a tragic accident.

Olivia Kelleher

