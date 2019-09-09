Man (40s) dies in fall at walking area in Comeragh Mountains

The man was airlifted to hospital by members of the Coast Guard

A MAN IN his 40s has died after falling in a popular walking and climbing area in the Comeragh Mountains in Co Waterford.

The man, who is from Co Tipperary, fell and incurred major injuries while walking at Mahon Falls – a 4.5km lightly trafficked loop trail in the area – yesterday afternoon.

The coast guard helicopter R117 had to airlift the man from the scene after attempts by emergency services to move him proved too difficult.

The man was taken to University Hospital in Waterford for treatment.

However, despite efforts to save him, he passed away from his injuries. A postmortem is expected to take place today.

Investigations are continuing, but the death is being treated as a tragic accident.