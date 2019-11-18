This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: -1 °C Monday 18 November, 2019
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Conor McCrave Monday 18 Nov 2019, 7:49 AM
52 minutes ago 2,080 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4895280
Image: Shutterstock/V_L
Image: Shutterstock/V_L

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PORN Proposed legislation to tackle revenge porn will cover crimes in which ‘deepfake’ technology is used, the government has confirmed.

2. #CORK A man in his 20s has been arrested following an armed robbery at a petrol station in Cork. 

3. #DRUGS Health Minister Simon Harris has made fresh calls for the establishment of a supervised drug injection centre in Dublin

4. #HONG KONG Pro-democracy demonstrators holed up in a Hong Kong university campus have set the main entrance ablaze after police warned they may use live rounds.

5. #FROSTY A status yellow weather warning remains in place for most of the country this morning as temperatures dipped below freezing in several counties overnight. 

6. #CALIFORNIA Four people have died after 10 people were shot at a party in Fresno, California when suspects snuck into the backyard and fired into the crowd.

7. #REVENUE There has been a sharp increase in the number of packets and parcels containing illegal drugs detected this year with almost a doubling of seizures by Revenue so far in 2019.

8. #ROYALTY Prince Andrew remains under pressure following an interview with the BBC newsnight programme at the weekend as lawyers for the alleged Epstein victims calling for him to speak to the FBI

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

