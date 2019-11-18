The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PORN Proposed legislation to tackle revenge porn will cover crimes in which ‘deepfake’ technology is used, the government has confirmed.

2. #CORK A man in his 20s has been arrested following an armed robbery at a petrol station in Cork.

3. #DRUGS Health Minister Simon Harris has made fresh calls for the establishment of a supervised drug injection centre in Dublin.

4. #HONG KONG Pro-democracy demonstrators holed up in a Hong Kong university campus have set the main entrance ablaze after police warned they may use live rounds.

5. #FROSTY A status yellow weather warning remains in place for most of the country this morning as temperatures dipped below freezing in several counties overnight.

6. #CALIFORNIA Four people have died after 10 people were shot at a party in Fresno, California when suspects snuck into the backyard and fired into the crowd.

7. #REVENUE There has been a sharp increase in the number of packets and parcels containing illegal drugs detected this year with almost a doubling of seizures by Revenue so far in 2019.

8. #ROYALTY Prince Andrew remains under pressure following an interview with the BBC newsnight programme at the weekend as lawyers for the alleged Epstein victims calling for him to speak to the FBI.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.