The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 fell in the 24 hours to Sunday. Last night, health officials confirmed 19 people more deaths and 330 new confirmed cases of the virus.

2. #OPENING UP: Italians will begin to visit relatives and return to work this morning as the country eases back on the world’s longest nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

3. #2020 VISION: US President Donald Trump has launched his re-election campaign with a pledge to find a vaccine for Covid-19 by the end of the year, during a live television event inside the iconic Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

4. #MISSED TARGET: The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove has revealed that the number of daily coronavirus tests in the UK has fallen to 76,496 – below the government’s 100,000 daily testing target.

5. #ROBBERY: A woman in her 30s has been charged following a robbery at a retail premises in Dublin city centre last night.

6. #MASTERPLAN: Fáilte Ireland has issued a tender worth €500,000 for a “masterplan” on how to manage traffic and the visitor experience around Glendalough.

7. #DRUG SURVEY: The Global Drug Survey has launched a special poll to gauge how the habits of drug users across the world have changed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

8. #GOVERNMENT FORMATION: The Green Party confirmed yesterday that it will enter talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael with a view to forming a coalition government

9. #WEATHER: It will be a dry day with good sunny spells, although cloudier at times in south Munster. Highest temperatures will range from 12 or 13 degrees, rising to 17 or 18 degrees in the midlands and west.