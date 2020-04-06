The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ALERT Met Éireann has plans to display Northern Ireland on its weather warning maps after two years of trying to incorporate the six counties.

2. #TIGER A tiger at New York’s Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19, the institution said has said.

3. #DOCTOR DOCTOR Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has rejoined the medical register as a doctor to offer his services to the HSE during the Covid-19 pandemic.

4. #SCOTLAND Scotland’s chief medical officer has resigned after being criticised for not adhering to social distancing advice by visiting her second home.

5. #TRUMP Coronavirus deaths in New York State climbed to nearly 4,200 as US President Donald Trump said his country was “starting to see light at the end of the tunnel”.

6. #COCOON An Post delivery workers will now be able to offer check ins and free newspaper deliveries to people who are cocooning at the moment.

7. #ARREST A man in his 40s has died and another man has been arrested following an alleged stabbing at an apartment complex in Tipperary.

8. #BELFAST Three men remain in custody in the North today following the fatal shooting of a man in Belfast on Saturday.

9. #WEATHER Today will be a bright, fresh day with sunny spells and scattered showers, according to Met Éireann.