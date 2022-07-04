The 9 at 9: Monday

GOOD MORNING.

Here's all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Council staff assaults

1. Staff at Dublin’s four local authorities have reported being headbutted, spat on and threatened with weapons while carrying out their duties over the past four years, Stephen McDermott reports in our top story.

Incidents recorded by the local authorities include reports of sexual harassment and attempts by members of the public to damage workers’ vehicles, as well as one individual being threatened with a syringe.

Summer Economic Statement

2. The Government is set to outline it’s Summer Economic Statement today, which will outline how the coalition intends to allocate money in Budget 2023 later this year.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that this year’s budget will focus on issues like childcare, pensions and the rising costs for families.

Copenhagen shooting

3. Three people have been killed and three others are in critical condition after a gunman opened fire in a shopping centre in Copenhagen yesterday.

A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested after the shooting, which took place at approximately 5.47pm local time.

Ukraine

4. Russian forces have captured the city of Lysychansk after Ukrainian forces withdrew over the weekend, as Russia now controls the entire eastern Lughansk region.

The Ukrainian withdrawal followed weeks of fierce fighting and marked a breakthrough for Moscow’s forces more than four months after their invasion and after turning their focus away from the capital Kyiv.

Hit and run

5. A woman who was arrested as part of an investigation into a hit and run in Limerick that left an off-duty Garda seriously injured has been released without charge.

The hit and run incident, which took place on the evening of Thursday 30 June, occurred on the R522 between Dromcollogher (Dromcolliher) and Feohanagh near Newcastle West.

Sydney flooding

6. More than 30,000 residents of Sydney and its surrounds have been told to evacuate or prepare to abandon their homes as Australia’s largest city braces for what could be its worst flooding in 18 months.

Parts of the city of 5 million people are facing a fourth flooding emergency in a year-and-a-half after torrential rain since Friday caused dams to overflow and waterways to break their banks.

New waterlily

7. A giant waterlily held in Kew’s Botanic Gardens in London for 177 years has been revealed as a species new to science and “one of the botanical wonders of the world”.

The famous giant waterlily, genus Victoria, was named after Queen Victoria in 1852, and was believed to include two different species. But scientists have confirmed the massive plant in Kew is a third type.

Bowel cancer

8. Supermarket chain Aldi is to add signs and symptoms of bowel cancer to all its packs of toilet roll as part of its partnership with the Irish Cancer Society.

Bowel cancer is one of the most common types of cancer found in Ireland, with almost 2,700 people diagnosed each year.

Recent research from the Irish Cancer Society shows almost one in every two people are not confident when it comes to spotting early signs of bowel cancer.

Glacier collapse

9. An avalanche sparked by the collapse of the largest glacier in the Italian Alps killed at least five people and injured eight others on Sunday, an emergency services spokeswoman has said.

The glacier collapsed on the mountain of Marmolada, the highest in the Italian Dolomites, near the hamlet of Punta Rocca, the route normally taken to reach its summit.