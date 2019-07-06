This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 6 July, 2019
The 9 at 9: Saturday

The greyhound industry, an earthquake in the US, and help for asylum seekers – here’s what’s in the news this Saturday morning.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 6 Jul 2019, 8:54 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Mizina
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Mizina

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SHOOK Southern California has been hit with a 7.1 magnitude earthquake, the second tremor along the US west coast in just two days. 

2. #AFRICA DAY Emails show that the Department of Justice contacted Dublin City Council about applying for funding to celebrate Africa Day.

3. #A DOG’S LIFE Transport Minister Shane Ross has called on government to say what it’s doing about the greyhound industry in wake of the recent RTÉ Prime Time Investigates programme.

4. #HELP Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are being asked to assist asylum seekers living in hotels and B&Bs around Ireland.

5. #GLENANNE An independent investigation has been ordered into alleged state collusion with the loyalist Glenanne Gang in Northern Ireland. 

6. #DROWNED Water safety  has appealed for people to take precuations this weekend after the latest figures show that 103 people drowned in Ireland last year. 

7. #CREATIVITY Self-employed artists have been promised “breathing space” in a new scheme allowing unemployed creatives to focus on their own work for 12 months rather than taking part in normal jobseeker activities.  

8. #PRISON A mentally ill woman who kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach in an unprovoked attack has been jailed for two and a half years at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

9. #OVERCAST On the weather front, it will be mostly overcast today with patches of rain in some places – highest temperatures  of 15C to 22C.

