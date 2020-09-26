#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 26 September 2020
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 26 Sep 2020, 8:45 AM
20 minutes ago 1,630 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Natalia Lisovskaya
Image: Shutterstock/Natalia Lisovskaya

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DONEGAL: New restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 in Donegal have kicked in.

2. #COLLEGE: Thousands of third-level students will next week begin the new academic term in colleges across Ireland. Here’s a look into the rapidly changing face of Irish college life this year. 

3. #JEDWARD: Jedward have spoken about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on people’s mental health, as well as the loss of their mother.

4. #SUPREME COURT: Republicans are expecting US President Donald Trump to announce today that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

5. #FAUCI: Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said he has a “good relationship” with President Donald Trump despite some tensions between the pair.

6. #BREONNA: Breonna Taylor’s family have criticised Kentucky’s top prosecutor for the failure to bring charges against police officers over her death.

7. #PARIS: Seven people have been detained in connection with an attack outside the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, the BBC reports

8. #LONDON: A Met Police officer shot dead inside a south London custody suite by a handcuffed suspect has been named as 54-year-old Sergeant Matiu Ratana.

9. #HIT AND RUN: One person has been killed in a suspected hit and run incident in Co Meath, RTÉ reports.  

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

