The 9 at 9: Saturday

1. #DONEGAL: New restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 in Donegal have kicked in.
2. #COLLEGE: Thousands of third-level students will next week begin the new academic term in colleges across Ireland. Here’s a look into the rapidly changing face of Irish college life this year.
3. #JEDWARD: Jedward have spoken about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on people’s mental health, as well as the loss of their mother.
4. #SUPREME COURT: Republicans are expecting US President Donald Trump to announce today that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
5. #FAUCI: Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said he has a “good relationship” with President Donald Trump despite some tensions between the pair.
6. #BREONNA: Breonna Taylor’s family have criticised Kentucky’s top prosecutor for the failure to bring charges against police officers over her death.
7. #PARIS: Seven people have been detained in connection with an attack outside the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, the BBC reports.
8. #LONDON: A Met Police officer shot dead inside a south London custody suite by a handcuffed suspect has been named as 54-year-old Sergeant Matiu Ratana.
9. #HIT AND RUN: One person has been killed in a suspected hit and run incident in Co Meath, RTÉ reports.
