The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VACCINE ROLLOUT: The most recent HSE figures show that a total of 1,275,828 doses had been administered in Ireland. You can find a detailed breakdown of how the rollout is progressing in this article.

2. #JOHNSON & JOHNSON: The US will resume distribution of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine after an 11-day pause despite fears of the potential for extremely rare blood clots.

3. #GENDER EQUALITY: The Citizens’ Assembly on Gender Equality will deliver its results today.

4. #EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT: The UL Hospitals Group has said that the “extraordinary demand” for services at University Hospital Limerick, are unlike any other experienced before in the mid-west.

5. #INDIA: Coronavirus cases hit a new world record for a third consecutive day in India as hospitals buckle under the surge of infections.

6. #GORSE FIRES: Firefighters are escalating operations in the Mourne Mountains as a huge gorse fire continues to spread.

7. #UK: Dominic Cummings launched an extraordinary attack on Boris Johnson, alleging that the UK prime minister tried to quash a leak inquiry as it implicated an ally.

8. #SMELL TRAINING: People who have experienced smell loss as a result of Covid-19 should try “smell training“, scientists have recommended.

9. #OSCARS: The 2021 Oscars will take place tomorrow night, with animated feature Wolfwalkers from Cartoon Saloon leading the charge for Irish films at the awards ceremony.