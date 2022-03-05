#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here is what’s making the headlines this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 5 Mar 2022, 8:50 AM
GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

1. #CEASEFIRE: Russia has said it will observe a ceasefire in two Ukrainian cities to allow civilians to leave.

2. #APPEAL: Demonstrations across Eastern Europe have pleaded with the world not to “turn a blind eye” to the war.

3. #PUTIN: Former US vice president Mike Pence will urge Republicans to move on from the 2020 election and declare “there is no room in this party for apologists for Putin” as he escalates his break from former president Donald Trump.

4. #NORTH KOREA: The Asian nation has fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, according to its neighbours’ militaries.

5. #STRESS: The world is a stressful place right now. Read Dr Trudy Meehan’s advice on how best to deal with it all.

6. #CORK: A man is in hospital following a serious incident in the Ballyphehane area of the county.

7. #ARTS: We interview renowned poet Pat Ingoldsby about what makes him tick.

8. #CYBERATTACK: Hundreds of thousands of people were knocked offline across Europe yesterday in a seemingly orchestrated cyberattack.

9. #WEATHER: Not to overstate the point but it’ll be cold, but grand enough nationwide. You can read the full forecast here

