The 9 at 9: Saturday

Deck the placards

1. In our lead story this morning, Lauren Boland reports that disruptions to transport and postal services in the UK may have knock-on effects for Irish people planning to travel or send gifts there.

UK workers in transport and postal services are pushing for better pay and working conditions in a series of strikes this month, with disruptions to Royal Mail and air and rail travel likely to impact travel between Ireland and the UK over Christmas and exchanging cards and presents.

An Post has advised people in Ireland to send any items as soon as possible, while the Department of Foreign Affairs cautioned that Irish citizens planning to travel to the UK should stay informed about the latest developments.

Cold snap continues

2. A nationwide Status Yellow freezing fog warning remains in place this morning as Met Éireann said it would remain very cold across the country.

The Status Yellow warning remains in effect until midday today, alongside a Status Yellow ice warning.

A Status Yellow snow/ice warning is in place in Donegal and will not lift until midday.

Housing

3. Maximum property price ceilings under the First Home Scheme for a number of counties are likely to be increased, with a recommendation to raise the cap going to the Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien next week.

The scheme, launched during the summer, aims to help first-time buyers afford newly built homes.

It is understood that since applications opened, concerns have been raised that a number of new housing developments in some counties have been priced out of reach of the First Home Scheme.

Cabinet reshuffle

4. With only a week to go until Tánaiste Leo Varadkar becomes Taoiseach, the three coalition leaders are due to meet on Monday evening where it is expected Cabinet reshuffle decisions will be discussed and possibly finalised.

Cabinet will meet on Tuesday before Micheál Martin departs on Wednesday for his final European Summit as Taoiseach.

Trump

5. In the US, lawyers for Donald Trump were in court on Friday for sealed arguments as part of the ongoing investigation into the presence of classified information at the former president’s Florida estate.

The proceedings were taking place before US District Judge Beryl Howell, the chief judge of the federal court in the District of Columbia.

Dublin Airport

6. Back at home, 143 flights into and out of Dublin Airport were cancelled yesterday as a result of the cold weather.

Severe weather causing difficulties for airlines attempting to de-ice planes caused 69 flights out of Dublin Airport and 74 flights into the airport to be cancelled, with significant delays also being seen.

Iveagh Markets

7. Dublin City Council has secured the Iveagh Markets amid concerns over the deterioration of the historic building.

In a statement yesterday evening, the council confirmed that they had resecured the building and have implemented 24 hour on-site security at the markets.

AAI

8. Adopted people seeking personal records related to their birth, early life and medical history have been informed that they may not receive the documents for almost a year.

The Adoption Authority of Ireland (AAI) yesterday informed applicants that, based on the current situation, some people will not receive their information until autumn 2023.

Redacted Lives

9. The fifth episode of Redacted Lives, a six-part documentary series by The Journal about mother and baby homes, is out now.

In this episode, I Hear You’ve Been Looking For Me, mothers who were in mother and baby homes share the outcome of their searches for their children.