GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Refugee Crisis

1. In our lead story today, Stephen McDermott writes about how Ireland and the EU are reacting to Europe’s latest migrant crisis.

Earthquake

2. International aid was trickling into parts of Turkey and Syria today where rescuers toiled to pull children from rubble in areas devastated by a massive earthquake that has killed over 24,000 people.

East Wall

3. Asylum seekers living in the East Wall area of Dublin have said they feel more welcome in the area since taking part in workshops set up by a local community group.

Wage Dispute

4. A Monaghan TD is calling on “all necessary State agencies” to examine the operations of a local hotel where staff recently held a sit-in protest in a dispute over wages.

Cyber Attack

5. Munster Technological University (MTU) is being blackmailed and held to ransom by a group of hackers believed to be based either in Russia or part of the former Soviet Union, the High Court has heard.

Merseyside

6. Protesters who became violent outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Merseyside have been condemned by police and MPs.

Mike Pence

7. The FBI has found an additional classified document at the property of former vice president Mike Pence, two weeks after the Republican acknowledged having a “small number” of government files at his home.

D-Day

8. Ireland and France face off today in the Six Nations. Our colleagues over at The42 preview all the action here.

Weather forecast

9. And finally, the weather.

Staying dry in most areas with just isolated spots of light rain or drizzle possible. The morning will start off cloudy with some brighter spells developing by midday. Highest afternoon temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light south to southwest breezes.

Full forecast here.