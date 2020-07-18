This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 18 July, 2020
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 18 Jul 2020, 8:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock/kkpak
Image: Shutterstock/kkpak

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GREEN LIST: Cyprus, Greece and Slovakia are among the nations that may appear on the government’s list of countries that Irish people can travel to without having to self-isolate for 14 days when they return.

2. #EU SUMMIT: Leaders of Europe’s 27 Member States will meet again to try and salvage a €750 billion post-coronavirus economic rescue plan for the continent.

3. #SCHOOL’S OUT: Around 11 million schoolchildren in the US have been told they will likely not return to class in September due to concerns around Covid-19, as the country recorded yet another record of case numbers within 24 hours yesterday.

4. #RIP: US politician and civil rights leader John Lewis has died at the age of 80.

5. #Q&A: Questions around face coverings, gatherings and travel are among those from readers that we have answered in the latest edition of our Covid-19 Q&A series.

6. #HACKED: A scam attack on Twitter earlier this week, which saw a number of high-profile users have their accounts hacked, was carried out by four young friends, according to an interview given by those responsible to the New York Times.

7. #PLANNING: Property developer Bartra has scrapped plans to develop a 20-bed apartment block in Ballsbridge in favour of a co-living development instead.

8. #BALLINCOLLIG: Two men have been arrested after €55,000 worth of cocaine was seized in Cork city.

9. #WEATHER: Rain will linger in parts with some further heavy showers this morning, but drier and brighter conditions will spread to all areas by the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from 14 to 20 degrees.

