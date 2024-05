GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Gaza

1.The United States has issued a stunning criticism of Israel’s use of American weapons in Gaza, after Israeli forces intensified operations around the southern city of Rafah, where more than one million displaced people are sheltering.

Israel’s main international ally said in a report released on Friday that it was “reasonable to assess” that Israel has used weapons in ways inconsistent with international humanitarian law during the seven-month war.

But the long-awaited State Department report said it could not reach “conclusive findings” and stopped short of blocking weapons shipments.

Eurovision

2. Ireland’s Eurovision act Bambie Thug has said that winning the competition tonight would be “so incredible” – but that Israel’s participation has cast a “cloud” over the proceedings and that the organising union could stand to benefit from “some heart and some conscience”.

Aurora borealis

3. The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, were visible over Ireland last night in a stunning display.

Skygazers across the country revelled in the lights which were exceptionally clear in some areas. You can view some incredible photos here.

Dublin-Monaghan bombings

4. Almost 50 years on from the deadly Dublin-Monaghan bombings, many questions remain.

Joe Lee, director of new documentary May-17-74: Anatomy of a Massacre, told The Journal: “The Irish State and the British State let these families down.

“Because all they’ve ever wanted really is to find out what happened. Why and who was responsible. That’s what they wanted more than anything else.”

Darkness Into Light

5. Tens of thousands of people have taken part in the annual Darkness Into Light fundraiser this morning in support of suicide and self-harm prevention charity Pieta House.

Some 100,000 people are estimated to have attended dozens of events around the country.

Hate speech

6. Fine Gael has said it condemns any form of “political violence, hate speech or hate crime”, after its European Parliament partner group refused to sign a declaration condemning far-right attacks on politicians.

The declaration was initiated by the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats and signed by five of the main political parties in the European Parliament, including Renew, the Greens/European Free Alliance (EFA) and The Left.

However, the European People’s Party (EPP) did not sign it.

Universities

7. Universities around the world have been forced to reconsider their relationships with Israeli institutions and companies because of growing pressure from their own students and faculty since the latest war on Gaza began in October last year.

Columbia University’s pro-Palestine encampment propagated a political tactic that has now been picked up by third-level students across the US and beyond, including in Ireland, where students at Trinity College in Dublin blocked access to the lucrative Book of Kells exhibit.

People’s views on Eurovision

8. Almost two-thirds of people feel that Ireland’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest is not important, according to a new opinion poll.

The latest The Journal/Ireland Thinks poll found that 53% of people feel that the country taking part in the annual song contest is very unimportant, while 12% felt it was somewhat unimportant.

Only 8% of people felt our participation was very important. Some 12% said it was somewhat important, and 15% were unsure or indifferent.

Weather forecast

9. And finally, the weather. Today will be another warm day in many parts of the country.

Met Éireann says that any lingering mist or fog will soon clear to leave another warm and mostly sunny day.

However, sunshine will turn a little hazier or even cloudier in parts later. Top temperatures will range from 18 to 23 degrees, warmest away from southern counties.