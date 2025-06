GOOD MORNING.

Sodium valproate

1. The chair of an advocacy group for families affected by an antiepileptic drug that can cause serious birth defects if used during pregnancy is seeking a meeting with the Minister for Health to discuss why an inquiry into the drug has yet to begin.

The inquiry into the historical licensing and use of the drug was approved by Cabinet in July 2023 and a chair was appointed to lead it in June last year, but there has been no indication of when it will be up and running.

Social housing

2. Almost 500 homes have been delayed after Housing Minister James Browne pulled the plug over concerns about the costs involved in the multimillion euro project.

The social housing developments were understood to be near shovel-ready and were to be delivered under a public private partnership scheme across six sites.

Nama

3. Employees from the National Management Asset Agency were paid just under €700,000 in termination payments and gardening leave in the past nine months, as the agency continues efforts to wind down its operations totally by December of this year.

One employee received a redundancy payment of between €150,00 and €175,000, while three were paid between €75,000 and €100,000, and another two were paid between €25k and €50k.

Michael Gaine

4. The funeral of Michael ‘Mike’ Gaine is due to take place in Kenmare, Co Kerry this morning.

War in Ukraine

5. At least five people have been killed after Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles, drones and bombs across Ukraine early this morning.

Workplace Relations Commission

6. A female garda was “significantly failed” by An Garda Síochána after there was an “unreasonable” delay in reviewing and investigating an allegation of workplace sexual harassment she made against a fellow officer.

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

7. The US and Israeli-backed entity has taken over food distribution in the Gaza Strip, where the entire population remains on the brink of famine. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has been condemned by the UN – but who is behind it?

Kilmar Abrego Garcia

8. The Salvadorian man at the heart of a row over US President Donald Trump’s hardline deportation policies has been returned to the United States and arrested on human smuggling charges.

Athletics

9. Ireland’s Sarah Healy won the Women’s 1500m at the Diamond League meet in Rome last night.