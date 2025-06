IRELAND’S SARAH HEALY has won the Women’s 1500m at this evening’s Diamond League meet in Rome.

The in-form Dubliner clocked 3:59.17 to secure a famous win at the Stadio Olimpico.

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐡 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐲'𝐬 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐞.



𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐡𝐞𝐫!



🇮🇪♦️ pic.twitter.com/3pjHINCAlt — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) June 6, 2025

Healy, 24, timed her run to perfection, finishing strongly to claim her first-ever Diamond League victory.

Having opened her outdoor season with a 3000m PB in Rabat two weeks ago, the UCD AC star dug incredibly deep in a thrilling close to the race.

Australian duo Sarah Billings (3:59.24) and Abbey Caldwell (3:59.32) both clocked personal bests as they settled for second and third respectively.

“I’m obviously really happy to come away with the win,” Healy told Diamond League channels afterwards.

“It was a really competitive field. I kind of thought it wouldn’t be crazy quick tonight, and it wasn’t. It was quite crowded, I think we’re all capable of running around the same time so there were a lot of bodies. I was a little further back, I wanted to be the whole time. I just tried to stay patient.

“In the last lap, I had to make a good few moves, which I’m happy with, especially on the home straight.”

Athletics Ireland. Athletics Ireland.

“I know my shape is good,” she continued. “I ran a big 3k PB three weeks ago, so I know I’m really fit. Hopefully a PB in the 1500m [currently 3:57.46] is coming for me soon, but today I wanted to just compete for the win.

“I know I’m good at hard, fast races, but races like this have probably been more where I struggled, so I’m really, really happy to win tonight. It’s really cool.”

Healy said she hopes to compete in the 1500m at World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September, and she is really enjoying racing at the minute.

“I’m having a lot of fun, which is the main thing, and probably why I’m running so well,” Healy added, while confirming her attendance at the Paris Diamond League on Friday, 20 June.

Elsewhere at the meet, Cathal Doyle knocked over a second off his 1500m personal best and secured his first automatic qualifier for a World Championship.

The Dubliner ran 3:32.15 as he finished 14th, clocking the second fastest 1500m ever by an Irishman, behind only national record holder Andrew Coscoran (3:30.42).

