The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BACK TO SCHOOL: The Labour Party has called on the National Public Health Emergency Team to carry out a public health risk assessment on reopening schools.

2. #STAY HOME: Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said it is really important that vulnerable and older people do not leave their homes unless absolutely essential, as record numbers of Covid-19 cases were confirmed yesterday.

3. #DOGNAPPING: A drug dealer based in the midlands is suspected of being behind a dognapping ring responsible for the theft of dozens of pets from their homes over the course of the pandemic.

4. #STAYING PUT: Micheál Martin has made clear he has no plans to retire after his stint as Taoiseach and has vowed to lead Fianna Fáil into the next election.

5. #CRUZ COALITION: A growing number of Republican lawmakers have joined President Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn the election, pledging to reject the results when Congress meets next week to count the Electoral College votes and certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

6. #STIMLUS: Vandals have lashed out at the leaders of the US House and Senate, blighting their homes with graffiti and in one case a pig’s head, after Congress failed to approve an increase in the amount of money being sent to individuals to help cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

7. #CNN: Veteran US talk show host Larry King has been hospitalised with Covid-19, according to US media.

8. #ASSANGE: Wikileaks has called for the United States to drop charges against Julian Assange ahead of a judge’s decision on whether he will be extradited from the UK.

9. #FUTURE BUILDS: Teens across Ireland are being called on to design ‘a home for everyone’ as part of a national competition aimed at attracting young people into the construction industry.