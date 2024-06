GOOD MORNING.

Here’s everything you need to know as count day gets underway.

Now what?

1. Boxes are set to be opened this morning at 9am, with ballots from the EU and local elections to be separated. Counting will begin in earnest later this afternoon. As we await news from the count centres here are some big political questions that will be answered.

2. As candidates and political parties anxiously await the outcome, here are some of the key stats that will help you understand who’s winning and who’s losing.

3. Counting starts in the local elections today, the Euros tomorrow and Monday is the day for the start of the Limerick mayoral count. So when will we know the results? Short answer, it’s more of a marathon than a sprint.

Advertisement

4. The bumper election continues elsewhere in the continent today as Slovakia and Italy vote. Most of the EU’s 27 countries — including powerhouses Germany and France — will hold their votes tomorrow.

5. As ususal we’ll have reporters in various count centres around the country over the weekend and beyond and we’ll bring you all the news as it happens. You can follow today’s liveblog here.

Denmark

6. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was “hit” by a man on a Copenhagen square yesterday, her office confirmed, saying in a statement that Frederiksen was “shocked by the incident”. No further details have been provided.

Medal alert

7. Ireland’s 4 x 400m mixed relay team stormed to a gold medal at the European Athletics Championships in Rome last night. Chris O’Donnell, Rhasidat Adeleke, Thomas Barr and Sharlene Mawdsley clocked a time of 3:09.92 – that’s just over a second outside the world record.

Swift response

8. Taylor Swift played the first of 17 UK concerts in Edinburgh last night and the reviews have been pretty stellar. So what can fans expect from her Dublin shows? The Journal’s Lauren Boland takes a look at how the Eras Tour has been tweaked since its US run.

The outlook

9. There’ll be plenty of warm summer sunshine around today with high temperatures of between 14 and 18 degrees.