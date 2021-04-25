#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Sunday 25 April 2021
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 25 Apr 2021, 8:55 AM
EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ADOPTION: An illegal adoption investigator says she was treated “disrespectfully and in an unprofessional manner” by the Department of Children.

2. #WILDFIRES: Blazes continue to rage in Killarney National Park in Co Kerry and in the Mourne Mountains in Co Down.

3. #IRAQ: At least 23 people have been killed in a fire at a hospital treating Covid-19 patients in Iraq’s capital Baghdad.

4. #FISHERIES: Inland Fisheries Ireland recorded 61 “acts of aggression” towards its officers last year, with incidents including assault, kidnapping, and shots being fired.

5. #ROAD CRASHES: Two motorcyclists have died following separate crashes in Cavan and Galway.

6. #RACISM: The Football Association, Premier League and EFL will go silent on social media next weekend in a show of solidarity against racism.

7. #INDIA: The medical oxygen shortage in India has become so dire that a Sikh house of worship is offering sessions with shared tanks to Covid-19 patients waiting for a hospital bed.

8. #CUMMINGS: The UK Labour Party is reportedly calling for a senior minister to front parliament this week to face questions over the growing war of words between Boris Johnson and his former adviser Dominic Cummings.

9. #ARMENIA: Turkey’s foreign ministry has summoned the American ambassador in Ankara to protest over the US decision to mark the deportation and killing of Armenians during the Ottoman Empire as “genocide”.

