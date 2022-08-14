The 9 at 9: Sunday

GOOD MORNING.

Weather

1. Another hot and humid day is predicted with highs of up to 30 degrees forecast and a thunderstorm warning to be added to the high temperature warning.

The Status Yellow high temperature warning remains valid for Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Galway and Roscommon until 6am tomorrow.

A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning will come into effect from noon today affecting all counties, including Northern Ireland.

Salman Rushdie

2. Salman Rushdie has been taken off his ventilator and is talking as he recovers from being stabbed in the US.

The author’s agent Andrew Wylie has confirmed that Rushdie has been able to talk after British-American writer Aatish Taseer said, in a since-deleted tweet, that the 75-year-old was “off the ventilator and talking (and joking)”.

Middle East

3. Israel police have said they arrested a suspect in a shooting attack on a bus in Jerusalem’s Old City that wounded eight people, two critically and including a pregnant woman.

A gunman started spraying bullets at the public transport bus and people outside the vehicle in the pre-dawn attack at the Tomb of David bus stop.

Mother and baby homes

4. Túsla cannot confirm how many records it holds about St Gerard’s, an institution that housed unmarried mothers and their children in Dublin in the 1920s and 1930s.

As reported by The Journal last week, Tusla refused an FOI request from Peter Mulryan, a survivor of Tuam mother and baby home, saying it cannot locate records about his older sister.

Monkeypox

5. Leading Irish virologist Dr Cillian de Gascun has said that commentary around the current global monkeypox outbreak could cause a false sense of security about the level of risk posed by the virus

Speaking to The Explainer podcast, de Gascun said it should not be overlooked that household contacts and healthcare workers are also at risk.

Australia

6. A gunman fired around five shots inside Canberra’s main airport, sending passengers fleeing but injuring no one before he was detained by Australian police.

Images posted on social media showed a police officer restraining a man on the ground inside the terminal as the emergency alarm sounded in the capital’s main airport.

Ukraine

7. Russia’s military pounded residential areas across Ukraine overnight, as Ukrainian forces pressed a counteroffensive to try to take back an occupied southern region, striking the last working bridge over a river in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, Ukrainian authorities have said.

A Russian rocket attack on the city of Kramatorsk killed three people and wounded 13 others on Friday, according to the mayor.

Arthur Griffith

8. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will deliver an oration at Arthur Griffith’s graveside in Glasnevin cemetery today.

Since 1923, the Collins/Griffith Commemoration Society has organised this annual event at the gravesides of Michael Collins and Griffith, who died just over a week apart in 1922.

Ecuador

9. Three mountaineers died and 12 were injured after they fell while climbing Ecuador’s Carihuairazo volcano.

The 12 injured, aged between 39 and 58, were transferred to hospitals in the towns of Riobamba and Ambato. The climbers were attempting to summit the central Andean volcano when they fell 60 meters

The recovery of the bodies of those who died, all Ecuadorians, is continuing.