GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Redacted Lives

1. In our lead story this morning, Órla Ryan reports that survivors of mother and baby homes believe that the State could face further legal action if so many people remain excluded from the Government’s redress scheme.

Around 34,000 people will be eligible to apply for redress under the scheme, which is estimated to cost around €800 million. However, some 24,000 survivors are excluded from the scheme.

It doesn’t include people who spent less than six months in an institution as a child. It also does not specifically cater to people who were boarded out as children, a precursor to fostering; people who were subjected to vaccine trials; and people who experienced racism or other discrimination in the system.

Cabinet reshuffle

2. Following new Taoiseach Leo Varadkar taking over from Micheál Martin, the Cabinet reshuffle is now complete.

Varadkar made the announcement in the Dáil shortly after 5pm yesterday evening. There are 18 government departments, or departments of state.

Here’s what we know so far.

Revolut scam

3. An Garda Síochána are urging people to beware of their surroundings this festive period and not become the victim of a robbery.

Gardaí, particularly in Dublin, are aware of a new type of crime which is targeting people making their way home at night.

This crime primarily targets young men who have had too much to drink.

Interview

4. Mary Lou McDonald has said she did not put her name forward today for the nomination of Taoiseach as she did not want to give “credibility to this façade”, referring to the Taoiseach rotation.

Advertisement

When nominations were being made in the Dáil to elect a new Taoiseach, Sinn Féin did not put forward McDonald’s name, as is usual.

In a wide ranging interview with The Journal, McDonald explained why.

North Korea

5. North Korea has fired two medium-range ballistic missiles, Seoul’s military said, days after Pyongyang announced a successful test of a solid-fuel motor for a new weapons system.

The missiles were fired from 11.13 am (2.13am Irish time) to 12.05pm into the East Sea, it said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

Detained

6. Iranian authorities have arrested one of the country’s most famous actresses on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that have gripped the country, state media said.

The report by IRNA said Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning film The Salesman, was detained a week after she made a post on Instagram expressing solidarity with the first man recently executed for crimes allegedly committed during the nationwide protests.

Christmas stress

7. It’s the most wonderful time of the year but also a time filled with potential stress and strife, particularly for couples.

Speaking to The Journal, well-known relationship counsellor and systemic family therapist David Kavanagh gave his advice on meeting the in-laws and discussing sensitive topics over dinner.

Tibnine

8. The leader of the Lebanese community where a monument to Irish troops killed in the country is sited has spoken of the sadness in the area at the loss Private Seán Rooney.

The memorial at Tibnine is near At Tiri where Camp Shamrock, the main Irish military peacekeeping base, is located.

Quiz

9. As you’ll probably be aware by now, Leo Varadkar has taken over from Micheál Martin as Taoiseach for the remainder of the coalition government’s time in office.

The rotation was agreed in the programme for Government in 2020.

But how much do you know about other things that rotate? Try our quiz and find out.