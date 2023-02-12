GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Death Toll

1. Rescuers pulled a seven-month-old baby and a teenage girl from the rubble on Sunday, nearly a week after an earthquake devastated Turkey and Syria and killed more than 28,000.

Canada

2. Justin Trudeau said he ordered a US warplane to shoot down an unidentified object that was flying high over northern Canada, acting a day after US planes took similar action over Alaska.

That’s Cat

3. Supply chain issues have resulted in a nationwide shortage of cat vaccines.

The shortage in vaccines for cats is due to a combination of the increase in pet ownership during the Covid-pandemic, as well as factories being repurposed to manufacture Covid vaccines.

Disability Services

4. Parents in the south-west have questioned a “lack of transparency” around the funding of vital equipment for children with multiple disabilities.

Arrests

5. Fifteen people including a 13-year-old boy, have been arrested in Merseyside after a police van was set alight and fireworks were thrown at officers during a protest outside a hotel housing asylum seekers.

Galway

6. A community is in mourning following the deaths of three young men in Galway.

Two of the victims, John Keenan and Wojcieck Panek, were confirmed dead yesterday morning.

The third victim, Christopher Stokes, died in hospital this afternoon.

At around 2.40am, gardaí and emergency services received reports of a car in the water at Menlo Pier in Galway city.

Drugs

7. Gardaí have seized around €75k worth of drugs in Galway as they target organised criminals in the region.

Renewed Appeal

8. Gardaí have appealed to the public for information on the disappearance of Frank McCarthy, which occurred 30 years ago today.

Weather

9. Generally dry today, though it will stay largely cloudy with limited bright spells. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.

