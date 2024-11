GOOD MORNING. HERE’S everything you need to know as the day gets started.

1. Opinion poll

Support has risen for Sinn Féin since the general election campaign kicked off, with Fianna Fáil also rising slightly and Fine Gael dropping slightly, according to a new opinion poll.

The new Sunday­ Times/Opinions poll shows the main three parties grouped closely together while support for Independents/Others remains high.

2. Kerry crash

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Kerry.

At about 2am this morning, gardaí and emergency services responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a van on a local road at Kilurly, Ballinskelligs, in the south of the county.

The driver (a man in his 20s), was seriously injured in the crash and was transferred by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry.

3. Beirut bombing

An Israeli air strike hit south Beirut early this morning where the military said it targeted Hezbollah, hours after the Iran-backed group said it fired on Israeli bases around the city of Haifa.

The bombardment came after Israel’s military reported a “heavy rocket barrage” on Haifa late Saturday and said a synagogue was hit, wounding two civilians.

In the Palestinian territory, where Hamas’s attack on Israel triggered the war, the civil defence agency reported 24 people killed in strikes yesterday.

4. Rent boost

People who have not paid enough tax in order to be able to avail of the full Help-to-Buy on grant will be able to factor in the rent they have paid, under Fianna Fáil’s housing plans.

The party’s manifesto pledges to protect and extend the Help to Buy scheme out to 2030 and include what it has dubbed a ‘Rent Back Boost’ in assessing the payment level.

5. Manifestos

Meanwhile, the general election campaign rumbles on today, with both Fine Gael and Labour set to launch their manifestos. Politicians will be out in force across the country, knocking on doors and attempting to drum up votes.

6. Jon Kenny

Tributes have been paid to the much-loved comedian and actor Jon Kenny, who died on Friday evening at the age of 66. Jon Kenny shot to fame in the 90s as one half of comedy duo D’Unbelievables and had a long and varied career on stage and in film and television.

7. France win

Fly-half Thomas Ramos kicked 15 points to help France beat New Zealand 30-29 in a thrilling encounter in Paris yesterday.

Romain Buros, Paul Boudehent and Louis Bielle-Biarrey were the hosts’ try-scorers as they claimed a third-straight win over the All Blacks.

8. Cold weather

Cold weather is incoming. Met Éireann had advised that temperatures are set to drop significantly from tomorrow, with widespread ice and some snow expected.

9. More election news

In our further election coverage, TheJournal looks into what professions are over- and under-represented in the Dáil, and why candidates are swapping traditional out media to focus instead on podcasts and their online presence.