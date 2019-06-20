The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HSE STRIKE Emergency talks will take place at the Workplace Relations Commission this afternoon following the last-minute cancellation of a HSE strike yesterday.

2. #REPURCHASED The first sale of a mortgage-to-rent property back to the original owner in Ireland has taken place, it has been confirmed.

3. #MIDDLE EAST Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claims to have shot down a US “spy drone” over its territory after it violated Iranian airspace.

4. #ESRI REPORT The latest ESRI forecast predicts that the Irish economy will continue to grow this year and next year despite considerable uncertainty around Brexit.

5. #CLIMATE CHANGE Himalayan glaciers have been melting twice as fast since the start of this century, according to a new study.

6. #PORN BLOCK The UK government is expected to delay the introduction of its porn-block law because of legal issues with the European Commission.

7. #REMEDIAL WORKS Building works on more than 20 schools which were found to have structural issues last year are set to begin today.

8. #DIVERSE SOCIETY A new Council for Europe report claims that Ireland is demonstrating an increasing tolerance and inclusion for marginalised groups.

