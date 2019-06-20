This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 20 June, 2019
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 7:58 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HSE STRIKE Emergency talks will take place at the Workplace Relations Commission this afternoon following the last-minute cancellation of a HSE strike yesterday.

2. #REPURCHASED The first sale of a mortgage-to-rent property back to the original owner in Ireland has taken place, it has been confirmed.

3. #MIDDLE EAST Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claims to have shot down a US “spy drone” over its territory after it violated Iranian airspace.

4. #ESRI REPORT The latest ESRI forecast predicts that the Irish economy will continue to grow this year and next year despite considerable uncertainty around Brexit.

5. #CLIMATE CHANGE Himalayan glaciers have been melting twice as fast since the start of this century, according to a new study.

6. #PORN BLOCK The UK government is expected to delay the introduction of its porn-block law because of legal issues with the European Commission.

7. #REMEDIAL WORKS Building works on more than 20 schools which were found to have structural issues last year are set to begin today.

8. #DIVERSE SOCIETY A new Council for Europe report claims that Ireland is demonstrating an increasing tolerance and inclusion for marginalised groups.

