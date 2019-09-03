This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s what’s making the headlines this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 3 Sep 2019, 8:54 AM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/4793288
Image: Shutterstock/HandmadePictures
Image: Shutterstock/HandmadePictures

Updated 25 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT Boris Johnson will seek to dissolve parliament and call a general election for 14 October if MPs pass a vote that would prevent a no-deal Brexit today.

2. #DORIAN Five people have been killed and a number of people are missing after Hurricane Dorian struck the Bahamas yesterday.

3. #CALIFORNIA At least 25 people have been killed and nine others are missing after a scuba diving boat caught fire and sank off the California coast.

4. #REFUNDS The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has warned that the rights of those who buy products online from the UK could be impacted after Brexit.

5. #CÉAD MÍLE FÁILTE Michael D Higgins will welcome Mike Pence to Áras an Uachtaráin today on the second day of the US Vice President’s state visit to Ireland.

6. #ROADS Minister for Transport Shane Ross will review the system of speed limits on Irish roads in a bid to address inconsistencies between different counties.

7. #UNREST Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has insisted that she has no intention of stepping down despite the emergence of a leaked audio recording of her saying she wanted to quit following months of unrest in the city.

8. #ENFORCEMENT Dublin City Council has ordered that a mural of David Attenborough on the side of a property in south Dublin should be removed.

9. #WEATHER It will be mainly dry in the east and south of the country at first, but it will be dull and misty with some rain and drizzle elsewhere. Rain will become more widespread in the afternoon, before dry conditions return tonight. Top temperatures today will be between 16 and 20 degrees Celsius.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

